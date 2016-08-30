Ekurhuleni aims to prevent water loss with new meters

Residents claim the Ekurhuleni metro’s decision to replace water meters without notifying them is not acceptable, reports the Springs Advertiser.

The problem, residents claim, is not so much about replacing the meters, but the paving on the sidewalks that still have not been replaced.

According to Themba Gadebe, Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson, the metro is carrying out different water meter projects to eradicate water loss across the municipality. “The replacement of aged domestic meters is one of the projects the water revenue department is implementing to curb water loss on a yearly basis,” he said.

ALSO READ: Centurion car saleswoman abducted in failed hijacking

Meters older than 15 years fall under the umbrella of aged meters due to their ability to under-read consumption by about 5% to 20%, depending on age and conditions of operation, thus resulting in loss of income to the metro.

Gadebe explains in the 2015/16 financial year, a council resolution was taken to appoint a service provider for the Expanded Public Works Programme: Vukhuphile Learnership Programme that was sectioned for the replacement of Aged Domestic Meters Project.

Standard practice training was provided to the contractors before the commencement of construction to minimise any snags on site.

Gadebe said a technical error was experienced at a property at Marigold Road in Bakerton, which is currently in the process of being finalised as per council specifications.

“Once the error has been attended to and the meters are installed to our satisfaction, only then will the dug trenches be back-filled and sidewalks restored.

“To ensure the safety of residents the area has been barricaded until it has been back-filled,” he said.

– Caxton News Service