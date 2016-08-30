menu
Local News 30.8.2016 10:12 am

Coaches slate embattled Komphela

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela (Head Coach) of Kaizer Chiefs and assitant coach John Paintsil. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela’s decision to appoint an inexperienced assistant coach has not gone down well with SA coaches.

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela seems to be losing friends in local coaching circles after a source close to the South African Football Coaches Association (Safca) told Phakaaathi that the organisation’s management are unhappy with him.

“What is happening to Komphela at Chiefs is sad, but it serves him right. He is all alone on that bench and no one is advising him because he opted for an inexperienced assistant who is not helping him much,” said the source.

“We were disappointed when he hired a man without any formal coaching training or experience ahead of a litany of our own up-and-coming coaches who just need a break and could learn a lot while offering more for the team,” added the source.

Komphela is assisted by former Ghanaian captain John Paintsil who retired from playing professionally at the end of last season after he was released by Maritzburg United.

