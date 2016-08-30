WATCH: Lawson Brown High School pupils in ‘hair racism’ fight

A boring blue Monday was not to be for South Africans yesterday, as we woke up to a series of trending tweets about Pretoria Girls’ High School.

Now, students at an Eastern Cape school, Lawson Brown High, are also up in arms in protest against their school, with one learner alleging she’s been told her hair is “disgusting and smelly”. The students, wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia, took to singing a “struggle” song and demanding an apology from the school.

All of this was predicated by young black pupils at Pretoria Girls protesting against the alleged racist attitudes expressed by some at their institution. Among other things, they alleged the school’s teachers told them to cut their “untidy” Afro hair.

Lawson Brown High School could not immediately be reached for comment.

Watch videos of their student protest below:

Grade 12 learner Sihle Zinganto in tears, says she was told her hair is "disgusting and smelly" #LawsonBrownHigh pic.twitter.com/Mquo4o8mHD — Raahil Sain (@raahil_sain) August 30, 2016

Grade 12 learner says he was told to compromise his credibility "teachers told me to remove my FB post" pic.twitter.com/UWEWXP37v8 — Raahil Sain (@raahil_sain) August 30, 2016

Principle Cairncross now attempting to address an assembly at #LawsonBrownHighSchool @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/T8ZHcBtGM0 — Raahil Sain (@raahil_sain) August 30, 2016

Principal at Lawson Brown High School Donovan Cairncross apologises to students. #LawsonBrownHighSchool #SabcNews pic.twitter.com/BdeIH3BtRu — Jayed- leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) August 30, 2016

Yonwabo Peta and Zandile Konzi say they were told to "relax" their hair if they want to write exams @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/cl04Ryvv6l — Raahil Sain (@raahil_sain) August 30, 2016

