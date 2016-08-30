menu
National 30.8.2016 11:21 am

WATCH: Lawson Brown High School pupils in ‘hair racism’ fight

Citizen reporter
Lawson Brown High School students march against alleged racism at the school. Picture: Mthetho Ngweventsha/ Twitter

Lawson Brown High School students march against alleged racism at the school. Picture: Mthetho Ngweventsha/ Twitter

This is a second school protesting against racism.

A boring blue Monday was not to be for South Africans yesterday, as we woke up to a series of trending tweets about Pretoria Girls’ High School.

Now, students at an Eastern Cape school, Lawson Brown High, are also up in arms in protest against their school, with one learner alleging she’s been told her hair is “disgusting and smelly”. The students, wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia, took to singing a “struggle” song and demanding an apology from the school.

All of this was predicated by young black pupils at Pretoria Girls protesting against the alleged racist attitudes expressed by some at their institution. Among other things, they alleged the school’s teachers told them to cut their “untidy” Afro hair.

Lawson Brown High School could not immediately be reached for comment.

Watch videos of their student protest below:

