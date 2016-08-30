menu
Mgosi 30.8.2016

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Filipe Ovono of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi sources have revealed that Felipe Ovono’s fumbling in the Orlando Pirates goal may have opened the door for an unlikely candidate in Siyabonga Mpontshane.

The 23-year-old Ovono was largely blamed for his mishandling of simple balls which resulted in Bidvest Wits’ two goals in the Buccaneers 2-1 MTN8 defeat.

While many Pirates fans have called for either Jackson Mabokgwane or Brighton Mhlongo to be handed the starting berth as keeper, sources have claimed that coach Muhsin Ertugral may just give Mpontshane the nod ahead of the two Bafana Bafana internationals.

“Although he hides it so well, Ertugral is no fan of Mabokgwane and Mhlongo. He understands they are national team keepers but went for Ovono ahead of them. I have heard he is toying with the idea of giving Mpontshane a chance to prove himself,” said the source.

