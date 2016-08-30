Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

The 23-year-old Ovono was largely blamed for his mishandling of simple balls which resulted in Bidvest Wits’ two goals in the Buccaneers 2-1 MTN8 defeat.

While many Pirates fans have called for either Jackson Mabokgwane or Brighton Mhlongo to be handed the starting berth as keeper, sources have claimed that coach Muhsin Ertugral may just give Mpontshane the nod ahead of the two Bafana Bafana internationals.

“Although he hides it so well, Ertugral is no fan of Mabokgwane and Mhlongo. He understands they are national team keepers but went for Ovono ahead of them. I have heard he is toying with the idea of giving Mpontshane a chance to prove himself,” said the source.