National 30.8.2016 11:42 am

Five arrested in PTA hostage drama

Gopolang Chawane
Photo: India

Photo: India

The man who had been spotted on the roof was found hiding in one of the units.

Five people have been arrested for holding a family hostage in Faerie Glen, in the east of Pretoria.

Bull Security’s JP Griesel said security personnel responded to a call at about 3pm on Monday. The caller said there was a man on the roof of a unit inside the complex, Rekord East reported.

“A resident at the Thornwood estate in Faerie Glen contacted us and said a suspicious-looking man was on a roof,” Griesel said.

Bull Security and police responded to the call.

“A chopper and police were also on their way to the scene,” Griesel said.

Bull Security and police surrounded the complex and found three men holding a family hostage in a Thornwood estate unit.

Meanwhile, the man who had been spotted on the roof was found hiding in one of the units.

Outside the unit where the hostages were held, police and Bull Security found a woman waiting in a getaway car.

“The five were arrested and are believed to be part of a robbery syndicate, but police were still to confirm this,” Griesel said.

He said Netcare 911, Acute Trauma Assist and police responded to the hostage situation.

– Caxton News Service

