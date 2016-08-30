menu
National 30.8.2016 12:00 pm

R800m Mpumalanga High Court still not complete

Helene Eloff
The Mpumalanga High Court is still under construction. Picture: Lowvelder.

The Mpumalanga High Court is still under construction. Picture: Lowvelder.

Construction was supposed to have been complete by the postponed date of June 2016, but it is still not fully operational.

It is not yet clear when the Mpumalanga High Court will be operational.

The R800-million building was supposed to have been completed by October last year – two years after construction started – reports the Lowvelder.

Its completion date has since been postponed to June 2016.

Two weeks ago, the project was still not done – the building’s storm-water infrastructure and electricity supply are still works in progress. This was confirmed by Group 5 construction manager Alex Grobler. “We cannot say when the court will be operational,” Grobler said.

Once the building has been completed, the department of justice will furnish it. It is unclear how long this will take. The National Prosecuting Authority’s procurement process is still under way.

ALSO READ: Some KZN bus crash pupils still in ICU

The court is, however, functional to an extent.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
JHB construction worker suffers severe injuries 19.8.2016
‘Racism Bill’ due for public comment soon 17.8.2016
Gasa defends Malunga, says justice department shouldn’t ‘play dirty’ 13.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi in this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi in this week?

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.