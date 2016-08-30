R800m Mpumalanga High Court still not complete

It is not yet clear when the Mpumalanga High Court will be operational.

The R800-million building was supposed to have been completed by October last year – two years after construction started – reports the Lowvelder.

Its completion date has since been postponed to June 2016.

Two weeks ago, the project was still not done – the building’s storm-water infrastructure and electricity supply are still works in progress. This was confirmed by Group 5 construction manager Alex Grobler. “We cannot say when the court will be operational,” Grobler said.

Once the building has been completed, the department of justice will furnish it. It is unclear how long this will take. The National Prosecuting Authority’s procurement process is still under way.

The court is, however, functional to an extent.

– Caxton News Service