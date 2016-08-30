menu
National 30.8.2016 12:03 pm

Fifteen rescued from human trafficking in PTA

Robinson Nqola
Twenty-two people were rescued from a suspected human trafficking operation in Irene last week. Picture: Centurion Rekord.

Twenty-two people were rescued from a suspected human trafficking operation in Irene last week. Picture: Centurion Rekord.

The bakkie was carrying 15 children and seven adults.

Fifteen of the 22 people rescued from a suspected human trafficking operation in the township of Irene, south of Pretoria, last week have been taken to a place of safety.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “The department of social development has taken 15 of those rescued to a place of safety, and the remaining seven have been arrested for being undocumented.”

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old man who was driving the bakkie carrying the 22 people will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a charge of human trafficking, Rekord Centurion reported.

“We cannot tell at this stage from which country he is from, but we will be working with home affairs to establish that,” said Kweza.

The driver of the bakkie was pulled over at about noon at a roadblock on the R21 near Irene last Thursday and was arrested when it was discovered he had falsified documents.

The bakkie was carrying 15 children and seven adults.

“The children are aged between two months and 18 years, and the adults between 20 and 44 years old,” said Kweza.

When the driver was questioned, he said he was transporting the people to Tembisa.

Kweza said police would also look into the possibility of a human trafficking syndicate operating between Pretoria and Tembisa.

“A possibility of an involvement of a syndicate would also be investigated, as similar cases were picked up in various areas recently.”

Police said possibility of further charges could be added on as time goes on.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Botswana court postpones trial of SA human trafficking suspects 18.8.2016
Chinese human trafficking pair waits for sentence 17.8.2016
Man in court for ‘abducting child bride’ 5.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi in this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi in this week?

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.