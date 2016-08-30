Mashamaite set to reunite with Baxter at SuperSport?

It was reported earlier in June that SuperSport wanted to sign the 31-year-old defender after Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter admitted he was keen to sign Mashamaite.

Baxter told the Sunday Times that he would be interested in signing Mashamaite if he were to become available.

“In principle, I am always interested in Masha. I spoke to him a while ago, checking up on his injury. A player like Masha has got basic education in how to defend intelligently. He is top quality by South African standards. Everybody is trying to strengthen,” said Baxter at the time.

Baxter has already poached four former Chiefs players to his team – Morgan Gould, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Keagan Ritchie, and Reyaad Pieterese – and Mashamaite who was a Baxter’s favourite at Chiefs, looks likely to reunite with his club and coach.

Mashamaite, who scored for his Swedish side BK Hacken last weekend, is said to be homesick.