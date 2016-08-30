menu
This is how Minnie will know she’s made it

Citizen reporter
Minnie Dlamini's picture on Instagram.

She may be a role model to many, but Minnie doesn’t think she has made it in life yet and this is how she knows it.

Here we were thinking TV presenter and model Minenhle Dlamini had made it in life, but it seems we were wrong. This has been a good year so far for Minnie despite false reports earlier this year claiming she had been canned from Soccerzone, when it turned out the SABC had only changed the time slot of the programme.

The model has recently been announced as a presenter of the next Tropika Island of Treasure set to take place in the Seychelles, with Jonathan Boynton-Lee as the games master. She took to Twitter to announce the news, even sharing behind-the-scene snaps of her photoshoot.

Earlier this month, Minnie won the hearts of many after posting a heartwarming video of her mom crying when her daughter presented her with a brand new BMW.

WATCH: Minnie buys her mom a brand-new BMW

This after revealing in an interview with Anele Mdoda that she became a millionaire at the age of 20, though she also said she lost it. We are pretty sure she has recovered it though.

This past weekend she again shared on Twitter that she received “The Honorary Award at the KZN Young Achievers Awards from the Province of KZN”.

How she does do it?

“No matter how tough it gets, and all the attempts to discredit me, ‘Still I rise!’ Because I do my job with all the love in my heart Work hard…Slay Harder,” she shared on Instagram.

ALSO READ: I would have married Khune – Minnie

We have not mentioned half of Minnie’s achievements in her life so far, and we think she’s pretty much made it in life, but she does not think so. She said someone had asked her how she would know she she had really made it, and her response was quite amusing.

“When I’m on a #30Seconds card 😂 Can someone do the right thing? 😜 LOL.”

Really, can someone make Minnie’s dreams come true? We think there would be more than enough ways to describe her.

 

 

 

