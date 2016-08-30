menu
National 30.8.2016 12:40 pm

Holy calf! It has two heads

Caxton News Reporter
Stillborn calf with two heads.

Stillborn calf with two heads.

The unusual discovery left farmworkers frightened.

The shock birth of a calf with two heads has frightened some people and amazed others in the Helpmekaar area of KwaZulu-Natal, Northern KwaZulu-Natal Courier Courier reports.

Douglas Long, a farm manager out in the area, made the unusual discovery when one of the cows gave birth.

Calf.

Calf.

READ MORE: Cruelty to animals cases increasing – SPCA

“The body and throat were that of one cow, but the head split into two. The calf had three ears, four eyes and two mouths,” Long said.

The phenonemon of an organism being born with more than one head is known as polycephaly. Although rare, cases of polycephalous cows have been reported around the world.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Shelter makes unusual rescue 1.4.2016
Baby with two heads born in Bangladesh 12.11.2015
Rangers rescue baby elephant from drowning (video) 2.10.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi in this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi in this week?

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.