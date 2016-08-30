Holy calf! It has two heads

The shock birth of a calf with two heads has frightened some people and amazed others in the Helpmekaar area of KwaZulu-Natal, Northern KwaZulu-Natal Courier Courier reports.

Douglas Long, a farm manager out in the area, made the unusual discovery when one of the cows gave birth.

“The body and throat were that of one cow, but the head split into two. The calf had three ears, four eyes and two mouths,” Long said.

The phenonemon of an organism being born with more than one head is known as polycephaly. Although rare, cases of polycephalous cows have been reported around the world.

– Caxton News Service