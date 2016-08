The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder did return from the Olympic Games in Brazil with a grade 1 hamstring strain, but returned for Sundowns in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal win over SuperSport.

Bafana, meanwhile, have added Chippa United defender Diamond Thopola and Orlando Pirates striker Thabiso Kutumela to their squad, after injuries and illness befell Prince Nxumalo and Rivaldo Coetzee respectively.

Andile Jali arrived at the stadium while the squad was training.