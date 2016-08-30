Four critical after taxi accident

Four passengers are in a critical condition after the minibus taxi they were travelling in drove into a bridge pillar on Mabopane Highway in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Best Care emergency’s Xander Loubser said one of the passengers was trapped in the taxi, Rekord Centurion reported.

“The fire brigade is still trying to rescue the male patient that is still trapped in the car,” said Loubser.

“The taxi only had four passengers, and all are critical. The cause of the accident is unknown at this point,” said Loubser.

