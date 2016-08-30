menu
EatIn/Out 30.8.2016 12:50 pm

Recipe: Lemon and herb roasted chicken with kale and almond pesto

Citizen reporter

Serves 4 EASY 1 hour 15 minutes.

THE FLAVOUR COMBINATIONS

1 large chicken

handful fresh thyme sprigs

5 fresh rosemary sprigs

1 onion, peeled and quartered

5 garlic cloves, peeled

1 lemon, quartered

softened butter, to rub

salt and freshly ground black

pepper, to taste

 

KALE-ALMOND PESTO

100g almonds, roasted and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated

200ml olive oil

6 large kale leaves, stalks removed and finely chopped

basil flowers, to garnish (optional)

 

HOW TO DO IT

1 Preheat the oven to 190°C. Prepare your chicken by removing the Parson’s nose and placing the chicken in a roasting dish. Stuff the cavity of the chicken with thyme and rosemary sprigs, the onion quarters, garlic cloves and lemon quarters. Depending on the size of the chicken, all the stuffing ingredients may not fit into the cavity – simply stuff the cavity with as much as possible of the ingredients and arrange the remaining ingredients around the chicken.

2 Rub the chicken skin with a generous amount of softened butter and season to taste. Roast in the preheated oven until the skin is crisped and a small incision in the chicken thigh reveals that the juices run clear, about one hour.

3 While the chicken roasts, prepare the hand-chopped pesto by combining all of the ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste.

4 Serve the chicken with the pesto and garnish with basil flowers, if desired.

Related Stories
Tips for eating ‘clean’ 1.3.2016
Make a delicious classic margarita 21.2.2016
Recipe: Chocolate granola 9.2.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi in this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi in this week?

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.