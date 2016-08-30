SuperSport trialist in hot water for going AWOL

Apparently, this is the second time Katebe is attending trials in SA without the permission of the club, having done so in July at AmaZulu.

Zanaco chairperson Edward Mutale has described Katebe’s action as unprofessional and said the club would take tough disciplinary action on the player once he returns.

Mutale expressed disappointment over Katebe’s indiscipline of attending trials without the club’s permission.

“He just left abruptly. It’s so unprofessional of him. We even included him in our game against Nkana only to hear that he is in South Africa,” Mutale told the Times of Zambia.

“It is so disappointing because if he does not impress that club in South Africa, he will still come back to us as our player, when he actually left without permission, which is unfair and unprofessional for a player of his calibre.”

Katebe has been a regular starter in coach Numba Mumamba’s squad, but missed Saturday’s 4-2 defeat away at Nkana.