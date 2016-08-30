menu
Local News 30.8.2016 03:14 pm

SuperSport trialist in hot water for going AWOL

Phakaathi Reporter
Daniel Darkwah of Ghana challenged by Aaron Katebe of Zambia during the Cosafa Cup Plate Semi Final match between Zambia and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

News coming out of Zambia is that Zanaco defender Aaron Katebe faces the wrath of the club after sneaking into South Africa to attend trials with SuperSport United.

Apparently, this is the second time Katebe is attending trials in SA without the permission of the club, having done so in July at AmaZulu.

Zanaco chairperson Edward Mutale has described Katebe’s action as unprofessional and said the club would take tough disciplinary action on the player once he returns.

Mutale expressed disappointment over Katebe’s indiscipline of attending trials without the club’s permission.

“He just left abruptly. It’s so unprofessional of him. We even included him in our game against Nkana only to hear that he is in South Africa,” Mutale told the Times of Zambia.

“It is so disappointing because if he does not impress that club in South Africa, he will still come back to us as our player, when he actually left without permission, which is unfair and unprofessional for a player of his calibre.”

Katebe has been a regular starter in coach Numba Mumamba’s squad, but missed Saturday’s 4-2 defeat away at Nkana.

