SA National Human Trafficking Resource Line launched

Members of the public and victims will now be able to report human trafficking or suspected human trafficking anonymously to a specialised helpline – 0800 222 777, Zululand Observer reports.

The South African National Human Trafficking Resource Line (SANHTRL) officially launched on Monday.

It will provide every citizen with a support tool and helpline to assist victims and counter growing concerns about human trafficking activities, which are now widely reported throughout the country.

The helpline was applauded by members of the KZN Harmful Traditional Practices, Human Trafficking, Pornography, Prostitution and Brothels Task team, of which the Zululand Observer is a media partner.

At a task team meeting in Durban on Thursday, the helpline was described as a method to refer a case, request support or training and to assist in channeling human trafficking reports to the correct government departments or NGOs.

Advice and guidance will be available to victims, members of the public, social workers, police officials, legal practitioners and doctors for referrals and to connect with partner organisations.

The system will collect and capture data, and it will channel calls to organisations and stakeholders in the province it originates from.

Crisis calls will include calls from self-identifying victims in need of immediate assistance or individuals on behalf of a potential victim needing immediate assistance.

Potential minor victims may be regarded as a crisis, even if the situation is not an emergency.

Tips can include reports of potential trafficking victims, suspicious behaviors and/or locations where trafficking is suspected to be occurring.

Possible callers:

Victims of human trafficking

Friends and family members of victims

Social service providers

Law enforcement

Medical professionals

Legal professionals

Government employees

Public prosecutors, lawyers and judges

Educators and students

Community members

Anyone who comes into contact with a potential victim

Anyone who wants to learn more or get involved

Helpline operating hours

The SANHTRL is available to answer all urgent calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. For informational calls, call within general office hours.

Anonymous and confidential

The caller can choose to stay anonymous in compliance with the SANHTRL’s Confidentiality Policy unless the caller chooses to provide his or her name and contact information and authorises its use.

This information is not given to law enforcement, other individuals, or agencies without prior consent.

In limited circumstances, certain authorities will be informed on matters such as suspected child abuse, if there is reason to believe the caller may harm his/her self or others, or if required by law.

In other circumstances where a caller prefers to remain anonymous, his/her privacy will be protected, while the information they have conveyed will be shared with appropriate organisations.

NGOs willing to assist are requested to sign up as Referral Partners for KZN by sending an email to the SANHTRL at info@0800222777.org.za.

