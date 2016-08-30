menu
Confirmed: Mashamaite joins SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tefu Mashamaite with SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter and CEO Stanley Matthews.

SuperSport United have confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite has joined the club.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Mashamaite’s signing was announced by SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews during a press conference on Tuesday.

“When Baxter joined us, Mashamaite was one of the first names he mentioned that he would like us to sign. We were originally supposed to sign him in January, but he had talks with his club in Sweden and they agreed to release him. Obviously, we’re happy that he is here with us now,” said Matthews.

Matthews also revealed that SuperSport did pay BK Hacken a fee for Mashamaite’s services, but refused to reveal the amount, saying that only the two clubs were privy to that information.

Mashamaite becomes the fifth Chiefs player to join SuperSport during the current transfer period after Morgan Gould, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Keagan Ritchie, and Reyaad Pieterse also joined the team.

