KZN triple murder accused abandon bail application

Five men accused of hacking and shooting to death three members of the same family have abandoned their bail application in the Melmoth Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Tienkie Van Vuuren confirmed that Spesihle Nduli, 21, Mxolisi Biyela, 19, Sitanda Khanyile, 18, Phakamani Ngema, 26, and a 16-year-old juvenile, who may not be identified, had abandoned their formal bail application.

The five are accused of hacking to death and fatally shooting Maureen Mabizela, 49, her son Lucky Mhlongo, 30, and pregnant daughter Nobuhle Mhlongo, 27, inside their home near the northern KwaZulu-Natal town earlier this month.‎

“The suspects were remanded into custody until September 13 for further investigation,” Van Vuuren said.

The bail application had been scheduled to be heard on Monday, but power failures forced Melmoth Magistrates’ Court officials to postpone the application to Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)