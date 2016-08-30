menu
National 30.8.2016 01:46 pm

KZN triple murder accused abandon bail application

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The bail application had been scheduled to be heard on Monday, but power failures forced Melmoth Magistrates’ Court officials to postpone the application to Tuesday.

Five men accused of hacking and shooting to death three members of the same family have abandoned their bail application in the Melmoth Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Tienkie Van Vuuren confirmed that Spesihle Nduli, 21, Mxolisi Biyela, 19, Sitanda Khanyile, 18, Phakamani Ngema, 26, and a 16-year-old juvenile, who may not be identified, had abandoned their formal bail application.

The five are accused of hacking to death and fatally shooting Maureen Mabizela, 49, her son Lucky Mhlongo, 30, and pregnant daughter Nobuhle Mhlongo, 27, inside their home near the northern KwaZulu-Natal town earlier this month.‎

“The suspects were remanded into custody until September 13 for further investigation,” Van Vuuren said.

The bail application had been scheduled to be heard on Monday, but power failures forced Melmoth Magistrates’ Court officials to postpone the application to Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
ANC denies taking Prasa ‘bribery’ 30.8.2016
Deadline to remove election posters in JHB extended 30.8.2016
SANParks offers citizens free day visit to its parks 30.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.