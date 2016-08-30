menu
National 30.8.2016 02:12 pm

Couple found dead in ‘murder-suicide’

Conelia Harry
Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

It is alleged the man shot his wife in the bedroom.

A man shot and killed his 44-year-old wife before turning then gun on himself on Kondweni, in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Richards Bay SAPS spokesperson Captain Debbie Ferreira, events leading up to the incident and the motive are still unknown at this stage, Zululand Observer reported.

It is believed the 55-year-old man shot his wife in the bedroom on Monday, made a phone call to a relative to come to the scene before going into an outside room, where he took his own life.

When police arrived on scene they found the deceased couple.

Captain Ferreira could not confirm any other information at time of going to print.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Man shoots wife in front of daughter 4.2.2015
Man kills wife in Pretoria 25.1.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.