Couple found dead in ‘murder-suicide’

A man shot and killed his 44-year-old wife before turning then gun on himself on Kondweni, in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Richards Bay SAPS spokesperson Captain Debbie Ferreira, events leading up to the incident and the motive are still unknown at this stage, Zululand Observer reported.

It is believed the 55-year-old man shot his wife in the bedroom on Monday, made a phone call to a relative to come to the scene before going into an outside room, where he took his own life.

When police arrived on scene they found the deceased couple.

Captain Ferreira could not confirm any other information at time of going to print.

