Deadline to remove election posters in JHB extended

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson (JMPD) Wayne Minnaar has on Tuesday said political parties had been given “a grace period” to remove their election campaign posters.

Municipal polls were on August 3, 2016, but posters can still be seen in and around the city.

Minnaar said, regarding the procedure, the City of Johannesburg had to indicate to the JMPD when action needs to be taken against parties for failing to comply by the laws. “Although all parties have been given a grace period, majority of them have already removed their posters.”

Johannesburg City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said parties have up to Friday, September 2, 2016, to remove all their election campaign posters.

“They are cooperating in terms of the Outdoor Advertising Bylaws … to remove remaining posters will be deemed illegal after Friday,” said Modingoane.

He said it was still early to issue fines. Modingoane said fines will be issued when Bylaw Enforcement Unit comes across illegal posters during the normal course of their work after they have collated posters removed per party.

“Fines may range from R100 to R1 000, depending on the type of posters removed,” said Modingoane.

– African News Agency (ANA)