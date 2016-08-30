menu
Super Rugby 30.8.2016 02:10 pm

Mvovo and Hougaard named in Bok squad

Rudolph Jacobs
Lwazi Mvovo of the Cell C Sharks tackling Ruan Dreyer of the Emirates Lions during the 2016 Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions at Growthpoint Kings Park on April 09, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Lwazi Mvovo of the Cell C Sharks tackling Ruan Dreyer of the Emirates Lions during the 2016 Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions at Growthpoint Kings Park on April 09, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Mvovo, a member of the enlarged Springbok squad named a few weeks ago, comes into the travelling party as replacement for Ruan Combrinck.

Lwazi Mvovo and Francois Hougaard were both included in the 28-man Springbok squad for the two away Castle Lager Rugby Championship Tests against Australia and New Zealand, which was named by SA Rugby on Tuesday.

The Springboks play against the Wallabies on September 10 in Brisbane and then tackle the All Blacks a week later in Christchurch in their next assignments of the 2016 Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Cell C Sharks wing Mvovo, a member of the enlarged Springbok squad named a few weeks ago, comes into the travelling party as replacement for Ruan Combrinck, who sustained a leg fracture over the weekend against Argentina in Salta. The Emirates Lions wing has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks.

Hougaard was not considered for the two Pumas Tests because of a knee injury, but the Springbok Sevens Olympian and Worcester Warriors scrumhalf has since recovered and was added to the Springbok squad.

The rest of the squad is unchanged from the one that returned from Argentina on Monday.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies will travel with the South African squad after he left the field early on Saturday with a deep bruise to the thigh. Although cleared to tour, a decision on his availability for the Australian game will only be made next week.

“Losing Ruan is a setback for us, but injuries are part of the game, and it’s good for us to be able to call on experienced players such as Lwazi and Francois,” said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

“We are not happy with where we find ourselves after the first two matches of the campaign. Australia will pose an even tougher challenge and it is important that we deliver a much-improved performance in Brisbane.”

The Springboks assemble on Thursday morning in Johannesburg and fly out to Australia later that evening.

The Springbok squad for Brisbane and Christchurch is:

 

No Name and Surname Franchise/Club Test caps
1 Lourens Adriaanse Cell C Sharks 2
2 Damian de Allende DHL Stormers 18
3 Lood de Jager Toyota Cheetahs 22
4 Juan de Jongh DHL Stormers 15
5 Faf de Klerk Emirates Lions 5
6 Pieter-Steph du Toit DHL Stormers 13
7 Eben Etzebeth DHL Stormers 49
8 Johan Goosen Racing (France) 8
9 Bryan Habana Toulon (France, vice-captain) 119
10 Francois Hougaard Worcester (UK)  35
11 Elton Jantjies Emirates Lions 7
12 Steven Kitshoff Bordeaux (France) 3
13 Vincent Koch DHL Stormers/Steval Pumas 4
14 Jaco Kriel Emirates Lions 3
15 Jesse Kriel Vodacom Bulls 14
16 Francois Louw Bath (England) 48
17 Lionel Mapoe Emirates Lions 6
18 Malcolm Marx Emirates Lions 0
19 Bongi Mbonambi DHL Stormers 1
20 Oupa Mohoje Toyota Cheetahs 10
21 Franco Mostert Emirates Lions 2
22 Tendai Mtawarira Cell C Sharks 80
23 Lwazi Mvovo Cell C Sharks 17
24 Trevor Nyakane Vodacom Bulls 25
25 Rudy Paige Vodacom Bulls 4
26 Morne Steyn Stade Francais (France) 62
27 Adriaan Strauss Vodacom Bulls (captain) 59
28 Warren Whiteley Emirates Lions 8

 

