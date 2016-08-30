Mvovo and Hougaard named in Bok squad

Lwazi Mvovo and Francois Hougaard were both included in the 28-man Springbok squad for the two away Castle Lager Rugby Championship Tests against Australia and New Zealand, which was named by SA Rugby on Tuesday.

The Springboks play against the Wallabies on September 10 in Brisbane and then tackle the All Blacks a week later in Christchurch in their next assignments of the 2016 Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Cell C Sharks wing Mvovo, a member of the enlarged Springbok squad named a few weeks ago, comes into the travelling party as replacement for Ruan Combrinck, who sustained a leg fracture over the weekend against Argentina in Salta. The Emirates Lions wing has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks.

Hougaard was not considered for the two Pumas Tests because of a knee injury, but the Springbok Sevens Olympian and Worcester Warriors scrumhalf has since recovered and was added to the Springbok squad.

The rest of the squad is unchanged from the one that returned from Argentina on Monday.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies will travel with the South African squad after he left the field early on Saturday with a deep bruise to the thigh. Although cleared to tour, a decision on his availability for the Australian game will only be made next week.

“Losing Ruan is a setback for us, but injuries are part of the game, and it’s good for us to be able to call on experienced players such as Lwazi and Francois,” said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

“We are not happy with where we find ourselves after the first two matches of the campaign. Australia will pose an even tougher challenge and it is important that we deliver a much-improved performance in Brisbane.”

The Springboks assemble on Thursday morning in Johannesburg and fly out to Australia later that evening.

The Springbok squad for Brisbane and Christchurch is: