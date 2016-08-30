menu
Limpopo police shoot wanted suspect

Raeesa Kimmie
A 32-year-old wanted suspect and a friend were hospitalised after being shot and wounded while allegedly fleeing from Saps. Picture: Limpopo Police.

The suspect was wanted for cases of rape and business robbery committed in August last year.

Members of SAPS in Limpopo successfully apprehended a 32-year-old suspect who was wanted for cases of rape and business robbery committed in the Jane First area of Mamone Village in August last year, reports the Bosveld Review.

The suspect allegedly fled in a vehicle when they noticed police and failed to stop when ordered to do so by police. This led to police firing shots at the fleeing vehicle in which the suspect, who was accompanied by two other people, suffering several gunshot wounds. One other person was also hit. They have both been hospitalised.

According to Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, one firearm and a vehicle were confiscated.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba thanked all members who were involved in the arrest. “This arrest will go a long way in ridding this area of criminality,” he said. He concluded by thanking Limpopo’s communities for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

The recovered vehicle. Picture: Limpopo police.

Caxton News Service

