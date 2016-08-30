Committee adopts public protector report

The ad hoc committee on the appointment of the Public Protector has adopted its report recommending advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to take over the watchdog body.

Chaired by Makhosi Khoza, all political parties, with the exception of the DA, agreed that Mkhwebane was the deserving nominee to fill Thuli Madonsela’s shoes.

From here, the National Assembly will vote on the committee’s recommendation in the house next Wednesday.

But it is likely only to be a formality, as opposition parties, bar the DA, have already thrown their weight behind Mkhwebane.

She needs 60% of the vote to take over from Madonsela when her seven-year term in office expires in October.

The DA has raised red flags that, among others, Mkhwebane, an analyst at the State Security Agency, may not have the adequate legal experience.