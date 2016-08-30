menu
ANC denies taking Prasa ‘bribery’

Steven Tau
FILE PICTURE: ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Refilwe Modise





ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has denied that the party received any bribes from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

“Whoever took the R80 million never arrived here. The ANC never took any bribe,” he said.

“Our view is that we are distancing ourselves from these allegations, and we therefore call for an investigation, and whoever found guilty must be dealt with accordingly.”

Commenting on the public spat between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Hawks, Mantashe said the ANC was supporting Gordhan, but urged all parties concerned to not make their disputes public.

“Regarding the Eskom and Treasury issue, we again call on the officials there not to disagree publicly,” he said.

Following the party’s ordinary national working committee meeting on Monday, ANC Mantashe said they were pleased with the work done to conduct an assessment into the recently concluded local government elections.

He said meetings in different parts of the country will continue.

Mantashe also commended Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi for his swift response to what he described as “racist” incidents at Pretoria High School for Girls.

Digruntled pupils at the school in question on Monday expressed concern regarding hair policies at the school.

