Homeowner tackles gate motor thief

A resident in Lindhaven, Roodepoort, in Gauteng, received a call from his mother about a man at their gate who claimed to have come to fix the gate motor at about 2pm yesterday, August 29, Roodepoort Record reports.

The resident told her to hide, and he rushed back home from his workplace in Soweto.

On arrival he found an unknown a man stripping his gate motor.

When he asked him what he was doing at his gate, the suspect tried to run away. He gave chase, tackled and stopped the suspect in his tracks.

Community members also came to his aid and called the police.

The suspect, aged 26, was arrested and detained at Roodepoort Police Station.

– Caxton News Service