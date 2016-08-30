menu
National 30.8.2016 03:22 pm

Homeowner tackles gate motor thief

Riaan van Zyl
Gate-motor thief caught.

Gate-motor thief caught.

The man claimed he was supposed to fix the gate-motor.

A resident in Lindhaven, Roodepoort, in Gauteng, received a call from his mother about a man at their gate who claimed to have come to fix the gate motor at about 2pm yesterday, August 29, Roodepoort Record reports.

The resident told her to hide, and he rushed back home from his workplace in Soweto.

Unknown man tampering with an electric gate motor

Unknown man tampering with an electric gate motor

On arrival he found an unknown a man stripping his gate motor.

READ MORE: Police warn of new electric gate break-in trend

When he asked him what he was doing at his gate, the suspect tried to run away. He gave chase, tackled and stopped the suspect in his tracks.

Community members also came to his aid and called the police.

The suspect, aged 26, was arrested and detained at Roodepoort Police Station.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
VIDEO: Man caught on camera tampering with gate motor 14.1.2016
House burnt down by mob in Lindhaven 11.2.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.