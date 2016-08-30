menu
Local News 30.8.2016 05:36 pm

Mashamaite explains SuperSport move

Michaelson Gumede
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Tefu Mashamaite announced as SuperSport's new signing during the SuperSport United emergency press conference at the SuperSport Old Building on August 30, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Tefu Mashamaite announced as SuperSport's new signing during the SuperSport United emergency press conference at the SuperSport Old Building on August 30, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

New SuperSport United defender Tefu Mashamiate says the decision to come back to South Africa and join Matsatsantsa was influenced by the relationship he has with coach Stuart Baxter.

SuperSport announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“It is great pleasure to be joining SuperSport and I am looking forward to the future. It has been a challenge trying to close the deal, but I am just happy that everything went well at the end and I’m looking forward to working for SuperSport,” he said.

Tefu becomes the sixth player ex-Kaizer Chiefs player to reunite with Stuart Baxter, but the 31-year-old says he cannot speak on behalf of the other five players.

“I cannot talk about the migration from Chiefs to SuperSport because my part was a bit different … it was influenced mainly by the relationship with the coach. We have been talking for some time, even when I was at Hacken, we’ve been assessing each other’s developments and keeping each other up-to-date on what is happening. But I can’t really answer for Morgan [Gould] or Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane) … they can answer for themselves, I went to Sweden and I came to SuperSport.”

When Tefu left for Sweden, he won numerous Premier Soccer League individual accolades, but the dominance has since shifted, and Sundowns’ Khama Billiat is one who sweeped the floor last season, but the lanky defender is confident that he will ascend to the top with Matsantsatsta a Pitori.

“Every peak has two valleys, sometimes you get on top of the mountain and sometimes you have to go down in order to get to the top of the mountain again, so it is a challenge, it is a new era. SuperSport has got a history of winning things … they are a great team, so it os just about getting there and try to build something with the team,” he explained.

