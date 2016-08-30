Mashamaite explains SuperSport move

SuperSport announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“It is great pleasure to be joining SuperSport and I am looking forward to the future. It has been a challenge trying to close the deal, but I am just happy that everything went well at the end and I’m looking forward to working for SuperSport,” he said.

Tefu becomes the sixth player ex-Kaizer Chiefs player to reunite with Stuart Baxter, but the 31-year-old says he cannot speak on behalf of the other five players.

“I cannot talk about the migration from Chiefs to SuperSport because my part was a bit different … it was influenced mainly by the relationship with the coach. We have been talking for some time, even when I was at Hacken, we’ve been assessing each other’s developments and keeping each other up-to-date on what is happening. But I can’t really answer for Morgan [Gould] or Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane) … they can answer for themselves, I went to Sweden and I came to SuperSport.”

When Tefu left for Sweden, he won numerous Premier Soccer League individual accolades, but the dominance has since shifted, and Sundowns’ Khama Billiat is one who sweeped the floor last season, but the lanky defender is confident that he will ascend to the top with Matsantsatsta a Pitori.

“Every peak has two valleys, sometimes you get on top of the mountain and sometimes you have to go down in order to get to the top of the mountain again, so it is a challenge, it is a new era. SuperSport has got a history of winning things … they are a great team, so it os just about getting there and try to build something with the team,” he explained.