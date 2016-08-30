Woman found dead, lover hands himself to police

Police investigations are under way after a man handed himself over to police following the death of his girlfriend.

This comes after the body of a 28-year-old woman with head injuries was found in a shack in the OR Tambo informal settlement.

According to Randfontein Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst, the victim was found at about 9am on Saturday, Randfontein Herald reported.

Police suspect the victim had a fight with her boyfriend, which then led to her murder.

“When police arrived on scene, the suspect was nowhere to be found. However, two days later, on August 29, the murder suspect was arrested after handing himself over to the investigating officer,” Warrant Officer Bongani Mpete.

Residents who may have any more information on the matter are requested to contact the Randfontein detectives on 011-278-8100.

– Caxton News Service