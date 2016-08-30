KZN holidaymaker threatened with broken bottle

A holidaymaker from White River, Mpumalanga, was mugged in broad daylight on Margate beach last Friday, the South Coast Herald reports.

The 25-year-old woman was walking on the beach at about 11.15am when she was approached by a man carrying a broken beer bottle.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka, the man demanded her cellphone.

“At first the woman refused to hand the phone over. When the man started swearing at her, the woman began to pray and handed the phone over. The man then fled.”

No arrests have been made, and Margate police are investigating.

– Caxton News Service