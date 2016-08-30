menu
National 30.8.2016 03:24 pm

KZN holidaymaker threatened with broken bottle

Sugan Naidoo

The woman was walking on the beach when she was approached by a man carrying a broken beer bottle.

A holidaymaker from White River, Mpumalanga, was mugged in broad daylight on Margate beach last Friday, the South Coast Herald reports.

The 25-year-old woman was walking on the beach at about 11.15am when she was approached by a man carrying a broken beer bottle.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka, the man demanded her cellphone.

ALSO READ: Severely injured dogs rescued at illegal dog fighting gathering

“At first the woman refused to hand the phone over. When the man started swearing at her, the woman began to pray and handed the phone over. The man then fled.”

No arrests have been made, and Margate police are investigating.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
‘Avoid Golden Highway’ – protests expected 23.5.2016
Four schools torched in Vuwani 3.5.2016
ANC chairman survives shooting in KZN 9.10.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.