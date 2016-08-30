Police probe UKZN cafeteria blaze

Public Order Police (POP) are on high alert at UKZN after a fire broke out at the Howard College campus.

An official at UKZN confirmed that a fire had broken out outside a seating area of a coffee shop at the Howard College campus at about 9pm on Monday, Berea Mail reported.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by University Risk Management Services.

The cause has not yet been established, as an investigation is currently under way.

“RMS and POP are on high alert and monitoring the campus,” said UKZN spokesperson Lesiba Seshoka.