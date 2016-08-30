menu
WATCH: Somizi gives Babes advice on Gordhan issue

Citizen reporter
Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied.

Apart from her manager, it seems the Wololo hitmaker has gained another supporter in Somizi Mhlongo.

During an interview with DJ Sbu on Vuma FM last week Friday, Mzansi’s new music sensation, Babes Wodumo, let it slip that far from having an opinion around whether Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should have gone to the Hawks’ offices on Thursday to answer questions under warning, she didn’t know who this Gordhan guy even was.

She trended on Twitter for hours after that, with her manager coming to her rescue, telling people she did not have to know everyone.

Now, from the goodness of his heart, choreographer and Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has given Babes Wodumo advice on how she should walk in Gordhan’s court case, obviously with her Wololo as a background sound.

Watch video below

#wololo @babes_wodumo u shud walk in Pravin’s court case like this. Like do I know who I AM lol.

A video posted by Somizi (@somizi) on

