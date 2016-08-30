Armed suspect robs Durban restaurant owner

A restaurant owner was held up by an armed man in the undercover parking lot of Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban, Northglen News reports.
Durban North police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran said two men were involved in the robbery on Monday.
“The man was walking to his car at about 11.45am in the underground parking. He had just packed his laptop away when one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and told him to place his car keys on the floor and face the wall,” Deokaran said.
“The victim noticed a second suspect standing behind the armed suspect, possibly keeping a lookout. The suspect then grabbed the laptop and his keys and escaped. The duo were captured on CCTV footage, and we are in the process of tracking them down. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no shots were fired,” he said.
The suspects were reportedly wearing dark clothes and may have used a getaway vehicle.
– Caxton News Reporter