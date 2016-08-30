menu
National 30.8.2016 04:46 pm

Armed suspect robs Durban restaurant owner

Caxton News Reporter
Man held at gunpoint in the undercover parking lot in Gateway shopping center.

Man held at gunpoint in the undercover parking lot in Gateway shopping center.

The man was walking to his car at about 11.45am in the underground parking.

A restaurant owner was held up by an armed man in the undercover parking lot of Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban, Northglen News reports.

Durban North police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran said two men were involved in the robbery on Monday.

Gun

Gun

“The man was walking to his car at about 11.45am in the underground parking. He had just packed his laptop away when one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and told him to place his car keys on the floor and face the wall,” Deokaran said.

READ MORE: KZN trespasser falls from roof

“The victim noticed a second suspect standing behind the armed suspect, possibly keeping a lookout. The suspect then grabbed the laptop and his keys and escaped. The duo were captured on CCTV footage, and we are in the process of tracking them down. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no shots were fired,” he said.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark clothes and may have used a getaway vehicle.

– Caxton News Reporter

Related Stories
CCTV footage proving effective against JHB CBD crime 22.8.2016
VIDEO: Airport follow-home robbery caught on camera 17.2.2016
VIDEO: West Rand robbers caught on camera 10.2.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails “top quality” Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor
National

Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.