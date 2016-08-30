Pirates legend asks fans not to panic

The Pirates legend says it is still too early to be pointing fingers, adding that he believes that the team will do well this season.

“They started well by winning the first league game. They were just unfortunate to be knocked out of the cup competition. But we should remember that the players’ form is not always the same. We should just be behind the boys and keep cheering them on,” said the former Pirates defender.

Khomane also shared his views on goalkeeper Felipe Ovono, who has been under the spotlight lately after conceding three goals from clumsy mistakes.

“You should remember that he has not played in a long time. Just because we lost the second game now they start pointing fingers at him. I believe he is a good goalkeeper; he is just trying too hard to prove himself, which is not working at the moment. He should just relax and play his normal football.”