Eish! 30.8.2016 04:59 pm

Newly-elected Pakistani mayor to run city from jail

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

An awaiting trial prisoner from Pakistan who was recently elected mayor plans to run his administration from a small jail cell.

A prisoner from Pakistan arrested for allegedly working with terrorists and criminals has been formally sworn in as mayor of the country’s industrial hub Karachi on Tuesday.

Waseem Akhtar, the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was elected to run the city while in prison. According to The Express Tribune, Akhtar intends to do his job from a small cell in prison.

The newly-elected mayor was arrested by Rangers in July on sedition and terrorism charges. He hasn’t been convicted of the charges, which means his case has not been taken for trial as yet. He is currently just an accused or an awaiting trial prisoner, as we call it in South Africa.

