Mayambela spent the last couple of weeks on trial at the Urban Warriors and now the club has confirmed that they have signed the Khayelitsha-born midfielder.

No details of the length of contract agreed with the 28-year-old midfielder were revealed.

Meanwhile, Ajax are yet to decide on whether or not to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lebohang Mokoena.

Mokoena, like Mayambela, trained and played a couple of friendlies for Ajax during the preseason.