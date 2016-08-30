Police call on relatives to identify body of illegal miner

The Free State police have on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of an unidentified body of an illegal miner in a shaft at the Harmony Gold producing mine in Welkom.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the man had a name tag attached to him, with the name Elias on it as well as a cellphone number.

But, he said police were unable to trace the man’s family members.

They are now calling on relatives to identify the deceased whose body has been at the Welkom government mortuary for over two weeks.

The body was discovered in the Eland shaft of the mine on August 12.

Anyone with information on the identity of the deceased can contact Detective Sergeant Tseliso Nthaba of Welkom Detective Services on 057- 391 6277 during office hours.

– African News Agency (ANA)