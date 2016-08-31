menu
Editorials 31.8.2016 06:30 am

This ‘Van’ joke is far from funny

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen. Picture: GCIS

For Van Rooyen to then rock up at a press conference on Monday to defend his beloved President Jacob Zuma – and wearing military camouflage, no less – was beyond pathetic.

Pravin Gordhan’s appointment as finance in favour of seat warmer Des van Rooyen last year helped to calm the market and we were heading back to better than R13 to the dollar last week before news broke that the Hawks were still attempting to arrest and prosecute Gordhan.

Now some analysts fear we could be looking at R30 to the dollar if Gordhan is axtually arrested and/or fired based on allegations of wrongdoing that are yet to be tested in any courtroom.

No stories were ever written of Van Rooyen’s bravery on the battlefield. Not that we’ve heard, anyway. Combined with the baby-faced expression of a man always looking near to tears, Van Rooyen came across as someone who hadn’t thought his fancy dress costume idea through properly.

He claimed Gordhan was using the media to milk sympathy from the public and should just face what he’s accused of like a man.

It all came across as not only sour grapes, but the actions of a man who still holds out hope that he will someday get the keys to the vault once more. And soon.

For all our sakes, let’s hope that’s not true.

