National 31.8.2016 07:08 am

Three face farm murder charges

Ilse de Lange
Photo: Supplied

The state alleges the three were part of a gang of robbers who attacked 76-year-old Charlie Groenewald and his wife, Ralie, 72, on their smallholding in May 2014.

Three alleged robbers are facing charges of murder after a Boschkop farmer and one of their alleged cohorts shot and killed each other during a robbery.

John “Boyboy” Letswalo, Themba Motshweni and Justice Ndlovu pleaded not guilty in the North Three face farm murder charges Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to two charges of murder, one of attempted murder, attempted robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The three had allegedly conspired to rob the Groenewalds, who ran a tuckshop from their home. One of the robbers attempted to murder Mrs Groenewald by sitting on her and strangling her.

Her husband, who was in bed, and one of the alleged robbers, Amon Mnisi, opened fire on each other at the same time. The robbers fled with Mnisi, but he was later found dead nearby.

