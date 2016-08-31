menu
National 31.8.2016 05:00 am

Cosatu is dead – Vavi

Steven Tau
Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: Alaister Russell

Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: Alaister Russell

This was after Fawu disaffiliated itself from Cosatu on Monday.

Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is unsurprised at the exit of the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) from the trade union federation, saying Cosatu became irrelevant on the day it expelled the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

This was after Fawu disaffiliated itself from Cosatu on Monday.

“I am not surprised by the late move by Fawu, and I can tell you now that another union, the South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union, will soon leave Cosatu,” Vavi said.

“Other Cosatu unions have already died inside the belly of the corrupt beast. Cosatu is dead, it’s over.”

He said an announcement regarding a new federation would be made soon. According to labour analyst Terry Bell, Fawu’s decision was not surprising, as the union had always stood firm on its position regarding the expulsion of Numsa and Vavi.

At a briefing on Monday, Fawu’s deputy general secretary, Moleko Phakedi, said they would establish a new federation to ultimately contest state power.
– stevent@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Another crack in tripartite tower 31.8.2016
Court gives old age home power 31.8.2016
Manyi opens case 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

Vavi gets even with Blade as ANC gives SACP ‘cold shoulder’
National

Vavi gets even with Blade as ANC gives SACP ‘cold shoulder’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.