Cosatu is dead – Vavi

Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is unsurprised at the exit of the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) from the trade union federation, saying Cosatu became irrelevant on the day it expelled the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

This was after Fawu disaffiliated itself from Cosatu on Monday.

“I am not surprised by the late move by Fawu, and I can tell you now that another union, the South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union, will soon leave Cosatu,” Vavi said.

“Other Cosatu unions have already died inside the belly of the corrupt beast. Cosatu is dead, it’s over.”

He said an announcement regarding a new federation would be made soon. According to labour analyst Terry Bell, Fawu’s decision was not surprising, as the union had always stood firm on its position regarding the expulsion of Numsa and Vavi.

At a briefing on Monday, Fawu’s deputy general secretary, Moleko Phakedi, said they would establish a new federation to ultimately contest state power.

