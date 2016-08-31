Two men in court for SACP member killing

Two men, aged 27 and 39 years, accused of shooting SA Communist Party member Nsikelelo Blose in Inchanga, are expected to appear in the Camperdown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They are alleged to have shot Blose at a tavern in Inchanga’s Fredville area on August 21.

The two men have not been identified by an order of the court. Blose was alleged to have been a witness in the killing of another SACP member, Philip Dlamini, who was gunned down in January 2016.

Following Blose’s killing, members of the SACP went on the rampage burning a number of houses. It was during this rampage that African National Congress (ANC) member Xolani Ngcobo was killed.

The troubled Ward 4 has been divided between members of the ANC and the SACP since the nomination of candidates to stand in the August 3 local government elections.

Earlier this year, two people, including Dlamini, were killed in the dispute linked to nominations of candidates. Since then tensions have been high despite visits to the area by several high ranking SACP and ANC members trying to heal the rift.

SACP members claim they were blocked from participating in the branch nominations for councillor candidates. On August 3, SACP member Petrus Nxumalo, a cousin of the former mayor, stood as an independent and won the ward.

