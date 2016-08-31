menu
Mark Zuckerberg visits Nigeria

ANA
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook said that Zuckerberg was in Nigeria to ‘listen and learn and take ideas’ back on how Facebook can better support entrepreneurship across Africa.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Nigeria on Tuesday to visit the Co-creation Hub Nigeria (CcHUB) in Yaba, a technology hub in Lagos.

“This is my first trip to sub-Saharan Africa. I’ll be meeting with developers and entrepreneurs, and learning about the startup ecosystem in Nigeria. The energy here is amazing and I’m excited to learn as much as I can,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“The first place I got to visit was the Co-creation Hub Nigeria (CcHUB) in Yaba. I got to talk to kids at a summer coding camp and entrepreneurs who come to CcHub to build and launch their apps. I’m looking forward to meeting more people in Nigeria.”

In the statement, Facebook said that Zuckerberg was in Nigeria to “listen and learn and take ideas” back on how Facebook can better support technology development and entrepreneurship across Africa.

The social media founder is also expected to meet with developers and partners.

The CcHub opened in 2011 where people can learn how to code, and developers can get help launching their first products as well as find mentors and funding.

He also went to Andela, an engineering organisation that recruits talented technologists in Africa and shapes them into world-class developers through a four-year technical leadership program, Facebook said.

Earlier this year, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative invested in Andela after being impressed by the company’s innovative model of learning and its drive to connect the global technology ecosystem with the most talented developers in Africa, the company said.

Zuckerberg’s last stop was by an Express WiFi stand in Lagos, that makes it possible for entrepreneurs to set up a internet hotspot to help their community access apps and services built by local developers.

– African News Agency (ANA)

