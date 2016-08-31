menu
Celebrities 31.8.2016 08:42 am

Another book and movie for Khanyi Mbau

Citizen reporter
Actress Khanyi Mbau during the Mabala Noise Entertainment press conference to announce signing of new artists on July 21, 2016 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Actress Khanyi Mbau during the Mabala Noise Entertainment press conference to announce signing of new artists on July 21, 2016 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

It seems ‘Happiness Is a Four-letter Word’ and ‘Bitch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau’ were just the beginning for the ‘Shake’ hit maker.

Singer, actor and Metro FM presenter Khanyi Mbau’s life has only just begun; it seems she still has more to offer to the entertainment industry. Speaking to Zkhiphani, Mbau says she will shooting a music video in the next few weeks.

“We will be going to an island, it’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be something else. We’re looking at Jamaica, we’re looking at Barbados, we’re looking at a few Mozambican islands, we’ll see which works for everyone at the time.”

But perhaps what is more interesting is that she is currently writing her second book, but hasn’t decided on the title yet. She says she is looking for a title that will perfectly describe her life now. What will make it different from her first book, Bitch, please! I’m Khanyi Mbau, is that she is now independent, working hard for her money.

Without going into much detail about it, Mbau also revealed that she is also busy with her final script for a film. This only a few months after the release of her movie, Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, which was successful, grossing more than R10 million at the box office.

Watch the video:

Mbau was recently signed by controversial record label Mabala noise, which made headlines for allegedly giving its artists R5 million each.

WATCH: Mabala Noise gave us lots of money – Khanyi Mbau

However, Mbau dismissed the claims, saying the figure was wrong, though she admitted that she was given a lot of money.

“Look I won’t say how much it is, but we got a lot of money. No one in our stable is hungry. They look after us. They treat us like stars, they make sure we live in good neighbourhoods, drive nice cars, wear nice clothing. They believe in us, she said.

 

Related Stories
Tremor shakes Durban 19.8.2016
WATCH: Mabala Noise gave us lots of money – Khanyi Mbau 18.8.2016
Khanyi Mbau hits back at criticism of ‘horrible’ lyrics 16.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

Vavi gets even with Blade as ANC gives SACP ‘cold shoulder’
National

Vavi gets even with Blade as ANC gives SACP ‘cold shoulder’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.