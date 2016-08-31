Another book and movie for Khanyi Mbau

Singer, actor and Metro FM presenter Khanyi Mbau’s life has only just begun; it seems she still has more to offer to the entertainment industry. Speaking to Zkhiphani, Mbau says she will shooting a music video in the next few weeks.

“We will be going to an island, it’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be something else. We’re looking at Jamaica, we’re looking at Barbados, we’re looking at a few Mozambican islands, we’ll see which works for everyone at the time.”

But perhaps what is more interesting is that she is currently writing her second book, but hasn’t decided on the title yet. She says she is looking for a title that will perfectly describe her life now. What will make it different from her first book, Bitch, please! I’m Khanyi Mbau, is that she is now independent, working hard for her money.

Without going into much detail about it, Mbau also revealed that she is also busy with her final script for a film. This only a few months after the release of her movie, Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, which was successful, grossing more than R10 million at the box office.

Mbau was recently signed by controversial record label Mabala noise, which made headlines for allegedly giving its artists R5 million each.

However, Mbau dismissed the claims, saying the figure was wrong, though she admitted that she was given a lot of money.

“Look I won’t say how much it is, but we got a lot of money. No one in our stable is hungry. They look after us. They treat us like stars, they make sure we live in good neighbourhoods, drive nice cars, wear nice clothing. They believe in us, she said.