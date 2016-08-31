‘Punctual’ homeless man found with four clocks, 48 ‘spare’ batteries

A rather “punctual” homeless man was found with four alarm clocks and about 48 “spare” batteries for the clocks, Kempton Express reports.

Kempton police’s Crime Prevention Unit was conducting a stop-and-search operation when the items were found in the suspect’s possession while he slept on Long Street, police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a chance to put the alarm clocks to the test, as police took him in for possession of suspected stolen goods.

Led by the unit head commander Colonel Steven Moodley, police officers patrolled Kempton CBD on Sunday and Monday and made a number of arrests.

“Police arrested a second homeless man, also on Long Street, after they searched him and found him in possession of nyaope,” Mtshali said.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a 27-year-old man was also found in possession of drugs on North Rand Road.

– Caxton News Service