National 31.8.2016 09:32 am

Stolen Revlon stock worth R600 000 seized

Ramaupi Makgoo
Police recover R600 000 of stolen Revlon stock. Picture: Ramaupi Makgoo.

Police arrested two women who were found in possession of the stock.

Two woman were arrested in Silverton on Tuesday for possession of stolen Revlon cosmetics worth more than R600 000, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

Silverton police spokesperson Jan Sepato said police received a tip-off that the women were illegally selling the stock from their home.

Police went to the house, but when they questioned the women, they claimed to know nothing of the allegation. “We found boxes in the garage and elsewhere in the house.”

Sepato said the two ladies were arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods.

A man from Johannesburg who works for Revlon is also being investigated in relation with the case.

Caxton News Service

