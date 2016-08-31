menu
National 31.8.2016 10:26 am

Police confiscate 119 firearms over a month

Caxton News Reporter
Firearms confiscated

At least 112 suspects were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Operations conducted by different clusters around KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) yielded positive results when members confiscated various firearms and ammunition, police say.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “Operations were conducted between July 3, 2016, until July 30, 2016, where a total of 119 firearms, which include six rifles, five shotguns, six homemade firearms and 102 pistols. A total of 1 077 live rounds of ammunition were also recovered during the operations.”

gun stock

All the firearms were taken for ballistics to ascertain if they were used in any other crime in the country.

READ MORE: Learner due to court for possession of an unlicensed firearm

“At least 112 suspects have been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and they appeared at various magistrates’ courts across the province,” Gwala added.

KZN provincial commissioner Major-General Bhekinkosi Langa applauded the members for recovering such a huge number of unlicensed  firearms and ammunition.

“We will make sure that we apprehend all those who are in possession of illegal firearms. We are appealing to the members of the community that are in possession of unlicensed firearms that we will pounce on them anytime wherever they are hiding. We are also requesting those who are still in possession of the deceased licensed firearms to make sure that they apply for licenses to possess such firearms or they will face the music,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

