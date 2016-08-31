Robber shot dead in cash-in-transit shootout

There was a massive police presence on the N2 near Izingolweni, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after a cash-in-transit shootout earlier this morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka, one of the alleged robbers was shot dead, South Coast Herald reported.

“The shootout occurred at Tufukezi. Police are searching for the other suspects who attacked a cash-in-transit vehicle,” said Captain Mfeka.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha, a second man sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated for shock.

He added the N2 was closed on Wednesday morning.

Further information is expected from police.

– Caxton News Service