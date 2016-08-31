menu
National 31.8.2016 10:30 am

Robber shot dead in cash-in-transit shootout

Sugan Naidoo
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Police are hunting for the other suspects.

There was a massive police presence on the N2 near Izingolweni, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after a cash-in-transit shootout earlier this morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka, one of the alleged robbers was shot dead, South Coast Herald reported.

“The shootout occurred at Tufukezi. Police are searching for the other suspects who attacked a cash-in-transit vehicle,” said Captain Mfeka.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha, a second man sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated for shock.

He added the N2 was closed on Wednesday morning.

Further information is expected from police.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Cash-in-transit kingpin nabbed with 3 AK47s 11.5.2016
Security guard shot and killed following cash-in-transit heist 29.4.2015
Attempted cash-in-transit robbery foiled in Springs 14.4.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.