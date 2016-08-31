Ovono has come under heavy criticism after his blunders helped Bidvest Wits knock Pirates out of the MTN8 on Saturday evening.

“We support him (Ovono), we don’t want to blame anyone,” says Kutumela

“We told him after the game, that this is part of football, we all made our mistakes.”

Kutumela, meanwhile, was happy with his Pirates debut, coming off the bench to make an impact in a 3-1 win over Golden Arrows., though he was less effective as a second half substitute against Wits.

“Coming in (against Arrows) I did well, the coach said that after the match … the Wits game was technical, but we learned from our mistakes. We are out of the tournament but we will come back and get a win against Ajax away (Pirates’ next league match).”

Kutumela, meanwhile, was a late call up to the Bafana Bafana squad to play Mauritania in a 2017 Afcon qualifier on Friday and the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Egypt on Tuesday.

“I thank God for the call up, even if it is late, it is good to get called up and to join the other players in the national team.

“It is a big boost playing for your nation. It is not like playing for your team, you are playing for everyone in South Africa, so it is a good thing.”