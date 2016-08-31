menu
Three suspected North West cop killers in court

ANA
Photo: Supplied

The accused men are alleged to have gunned down Constable John Mokotedi at a shopping mall while he was on a routine patrol.

Three men accused of the murder of a North West policeman are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Thulani Mtshali, Mduduzi Gumede and Bhekizitha Madondo are accused of the murder of Constable John Mokotedi in 2015.

In July, the same court heard that three other co-accused have since died.

Prosecutor Cassius Mona told the court that the three who had been on the police’s wanted list were traced, and it was discovered they had died. He said only one man was still at large.

The case against Mtshali, Gumede and Madondo resumes after more investigations have been carried out.

All three face charges of armed robbery and murder after they allegedly gunned down Mokotedi, 36, at a shopping mall in Bapong, near Brits, on November 4 last year.

Mokotedi and his colleague were on routine patrol in the area when they were attacked by the armed gang.

The police officers were not aware that the gang had just robbed a clothing shop in the mall.

The gang apparently believed Mokotedi and his colleague were coming to arrested them, and Mokotedi, who was the driver at the time, was shot once in the head and died on the spot. The other officer who was with him in the van was not injured.

– African News Agency (ANA)

