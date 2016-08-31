menu
TUT council calls for calm amid possible fees protests

Ramaupi Makgoo
Students of various institutions and organisations sing and dance in the streets of Pretoria. Picture: Christine Vermooten

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) council has called for calm in the wake of renewed talk of reigniting #FeesMustFall protests.

The council said students should wait for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to announce the decision on the fees for next year, Rekord Centurion reported.

“We hope that all our students and the broader society of South Africa will remain calm as we await an announcement by Nzimande towards the end of this month on fees for 2017 and the outcome of the work of the Commission in 2017,” said the university in a statement.

 The university expressed solidarity with those affected by the high tuition fees.

“We therefore sympathise with the plight of the majority of students in South Africa, and the social justice pressures that precipitated the#FeesMustFall campaign,” read the statement.

The institution said it supported the call for poor students to pay less than those from well-off families.

“It is our firm view that, considering the unequal nature of South African society, those who can afford to pay for higher education should continue to do so.

“We trust that the government will assist higher education institutions by finalising the discourse on differentiation, promulgating a policy on differentiation and that this should be accompanied by a differentiated funding framework,” read the statement.

TUT has been ravaged by constant student protests relating to finance and fees in recent years.

– Caxton News Service

