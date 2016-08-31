menu
Jimmy Manyi a Gupta agent – Floyd Shivambu

Citizen reporter
Floyd Shivambu. File picture: Sabrina Dean/OFM

Manyi opened a case of corruption against the country’s last three ministers.

Deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Floyd Shivambu has called the ANC top man an agent of the Gupta family.

In a list of what he calls Gupta agents, Shivambu mentioned Local Government Minister Des Van Rooyen, Deputy Defence Minister Kebby Maphatsoe and Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

“The Gupta puppets in the form of Van Rooyen, Kebby, Brian Molefe & now Mzwanele ‘Jimmy’ Manyi are out to attack in full force in Defence of the empire.”

This comes after Manyi opened a case at the office of the public protector in Tshwane relating to R100 billion allegedly lost by Eskom under the watch of former finance ministers Trevor Manuel, Nhlanhla Nene and current Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Manyi announced on Twitter that he opened the case on behalf of the Decolonisation Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) slated Van Rooyen and Maphatsoe for publicly condemning Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. This after Van Rooyen questioned why the finance minister hadn’t yet presented himself to the Hawks.

“The Congress of SA Trade Unions is deeply disappointed by the actions of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leaders, Cde Kebby Maphatsoe and Cde Des Van Rooyen, of publicly condemning another minister (Cde Pravin Gordhan) using their different political hats as a justification,” said Cosatu in a statement.

“We find this insincere and distasteful because these ministers have many forums available at their disposal to internally discuss this matter and raise their views inside the ANC. These comrades are all ANC ministers, serving one cabinet and one organisation and do not need press conferences to engage and reconcile their positions.”

 

