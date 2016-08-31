Richards Bay mine manager shot in his driveway

A senior Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) official died in the Netcare The Bay Hospital early this morning after he was shot multiple times in his driveway in Meerensee, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to police reports, RBM human resources general manager Ronny Nzimande arrived at his home in Pipe Fish at 9.30pm when he was ambushed by suspects with semi-automatic firearms on Tuesday, Zululand Observer reported.

The attackers fired more than 20 rapid shots into Nzimande’s BMW X5.

His wife and daughter were inside the house at the time.

The Northern Region Protection Services, paramedics, Meerensee Community Police Forum members and the Richards Bay police rushed to the scene and found Nzimande, still conscious, but in a critical condition.

Despite all efforts by medics on the scene and emergency surgery at the hospital last night, he passed away this morning.

His family is receiving counselling, and security guards are stationed outside the home.

Nzimande joined RBM on January 1 last year.

The company held an urgent meeting this morning after receiving news of the incident.

Richards Bay SAPS detectives are investigating the murder case.

– Caxton News Service