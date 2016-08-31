menu
National 31.8.2016 11:02 am

Man found with stolen property worth R150k in court

ANA
Picture: African News Agency

Picture: African News Agency

The stole goods include 17 flat screen televisions, laptop, two DVD players, speakers and a microwave.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property in Ventersdorp, North West police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the man was arrested on Monday after police patrolling in the Ventersdorp Central Business District (CBD) spotted a suspicious minibus taxi.

“It was during the search that the police discovered suspected stolen property inside the vehicle. The property include 17 flat screen televisions, laptop, two DVD players, speakers, microwave and two hot plate stoves that were stolen at one of the local furniture stores, all worth R150 000.”

She said two men managed to flee from the scene, and one was arrested.

The arrested man was expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Man arrested at Durban hair salon for alleged drug possession 31.8.2016
Three suspected North West cop killers in court 31.8.2016
Three face farm murder charges 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite
Phakaaathi

Furman hails ‘top quality’ Mashamaite

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup
Celebrities

DJ Zinhle reveals how she dealt with AKA breakup

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Mpontshane to replace Ovono at Pirates?

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane
Eish!

‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman
National

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

readers' choice

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’
National

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG
National

EFF’s Mandisa says she fought ‘racist’ KPMG

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil
National

‘Racist’ John Robbie slammed by former Pretoria High pupil

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report
National

ANC branches say Zuma must fall – report

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema
National

ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.