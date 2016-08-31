Man found with stolen property worth R150k in court

A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property in Ventersdorp, North West police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the man was arrested on Monday after police patrolling in the Ventersdorp Central Business District (CBD) spotted a suspicious minibus taxi.

“It was during the search that the police discovered suspected stolen property inside the vehicle. The property include 17 flat screen televisions, laptop, two DVD players, speakers, microwave and two hot plate stoves that were stolen at one of the local furniture stores, all worth R150 000.”

She said two men managed to flee from the scene, and one was arrested.

The arrested man was expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)